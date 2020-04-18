Opes Wealth Management LLC Has $1.16 Million Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Opes Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 929 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 0.9% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 298.0% in the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 58,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,150,000 after purchasing an additional 43,925 shares during the period. Spreng Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 39.9% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

VYM traded up $2.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,425,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,633,268. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.46. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $60.07 and a 1-year high of $94.86.

