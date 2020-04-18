Opes Wealth Management LLC Has $2.91 Million Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Opes Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Opes Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $2,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 174.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 163.5% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 54,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 33,846 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Windsor Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.53. 883,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,182,272. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.60 and a fifty-two week high of $43.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2249 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

Featured Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.