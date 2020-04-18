Opes Wealth Management LLC Has $457,000 Stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Opes Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 26.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,549 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDYV. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 56,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 39,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,525,000.

Shares of MDYV traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.90. 199,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,177. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.54 and its 200 day moving average is $49.60. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $28.90 and a 1-year high of $55.58.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

