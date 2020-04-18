Opes Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,175 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Opes Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $2,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000.

NYSEARCA:SPDW traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,850,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,161,696. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.21. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $20.27 and a 52 week high of $31.78.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

