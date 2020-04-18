Opes Wealth Management LLC Makes New $2.26 Million Investment in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Opes Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 42,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,000. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Opes Wealth Management LLC owned 0.13% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,019,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,836,000 after buying an additional 279,569 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 702,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,398,000 after purchasing an additional 86,994 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 653,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,858,000 after purchasing an additional 55,401 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 625,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,398,000 after purchasing an additional 233,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 18,871.7% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 396,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,557,000 after purchasing an additional 394,608 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.00. 718,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,599. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.47. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $45.38 and a 12 month high of $58.74.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%.

