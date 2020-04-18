Opes Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,697 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises 0.6% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOE. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 243,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,318,000 after acquiring an additional 10,948 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 38,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $439,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.5% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 70,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,021,000 after buying an additional 13,029 shares in the last quarter.

VOE traded up $3.50 on Friday, reaching $89.14. The company had a trading volume of 612,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,126. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.80. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $67.66 and a 52-week high of $122.20.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

