Opes Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,825 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 44.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,932 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its stake in Intel by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 44,082 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the period. RDL Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. RDL Financial Inc. now owns 36,447 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 104.9% in the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,243 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,049,000 after buying an additional 66,665 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Intel by 51.8% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 26,122 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 8,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 2.2% in the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 40,996 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Cascend Securities lifted their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays upgraded Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.29.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.36. The stock had a trading volume of 27,368,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,842,793. The firm has a market cap of $251.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.86 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.13 and a 200-day moving average of $57.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 10,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $577,477.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,511.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $2,293,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,340,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,853 shares of company stock valued at $4,327,846. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.