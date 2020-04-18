Opes Wealth Management LLC Purchases 674 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,540 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 316,192 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $15,164,000 after purchasing an additional 10,393 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 55,270 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 43,352 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 105,268 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,545,000 after acquiring an additional 12,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cairn Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $937,000. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482 over the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.48. 30,696,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,247,467. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26. The firm has a market cap of $176.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.03.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

Several research analysts have commented on CSCO shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.05.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

