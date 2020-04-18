Opes Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 6,057.2% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,365,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,072 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,352,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,552,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,940,000 after purchasing an additional 472,784 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 275.9% during the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 537,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,227,000 after purchasing an additional 394,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $22,179,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,133,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,424,000. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.69 and a 200-day moving average of $56.21. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $38.58 and a one year high of $62.09.

