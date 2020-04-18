Opes Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN)

Opes Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,580 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Dana by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,997,951 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $127,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,436 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Dana by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,275,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,201,000 after buying an additional 185,279 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Dana by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,698,358 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,311,000 after purchasing an additional 521,039 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Dana by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,512,216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $45,722,000 after purchasing an additional 29,600 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in Dana by 115.7% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,952,114 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DAN traded up $0.62 on Friday, reaching $9.02. 2,227,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,999,796. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Dana Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $20.82.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Dana had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Dana Inc will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.07%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DAN. TheStreet downgraded Dana from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays cut Dana from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Dana from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Dana from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.14.

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

