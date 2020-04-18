Opus Price Hits $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (OPT)

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 18th. In the last seven days, Opus has traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Opus has a market cap of $100,886.78 and approximately $10.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Opus token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Opus alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013856 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.66 or 0.02743774 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00226847 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00058314 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00050875 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000692 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

About Opus

Opus’ genesis date was July 14th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 tokens. Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Opus is opus-foundation.org

Buying and Selling Opus

Opus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Opus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.