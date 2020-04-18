Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Holdings Lessened by Stralem & Co. Inc.

Stralem & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 7.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,452 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 7,426 shares during the period. Oracle makes up about 3.3% of Stralem & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Stralem & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,162,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 180,271 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $9,920,000 after acquiring an additional 32,631 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 50,103 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 249,129 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $13,710,000 after acquiring an additional 10,591 shares in the last quarter. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.57.

In other Oracle news, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 10,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $452,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,514.03. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 20,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.59 per share, with a total value of $971,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,678.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 36.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.62. The stock had a trading volume of 13,486,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,446,717. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $39.71 and a 1-year high of $60.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

Oracle declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.