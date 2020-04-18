Oragenics (NASDAQ:OGEN) Lowered to Neutral at HC Wainwright

Oragenics (NASDAQ:OGEN) was downgraded by HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

OGEN stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,982,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,305. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.53. Oragenics has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $0.88.

About Oragenics

Oragenics, Inc develops novel antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients.

