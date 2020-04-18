OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Cut to Neutral at CIBC

CIBC downgraded shares of OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $2.75 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $5.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered OrganiGram from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America raised OrganiGram to a hold rating and set a $1.72 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OrganiGram from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Raymond James raised OrganiGram from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised OrganiGram from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. OrganiGram presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.82.

NASDAQ:OGI traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.59. 3,186,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,662,234. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.57. OrganiGram has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $8.44. The company has a market capitalization of $275.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.95.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 45.14%. The firm had revenue of $27.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.07 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that OrganiGram will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in OrganiGram in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in OrganiGram by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 344,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 13,969 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in OrganiGram by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 81,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 16,414 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in OrganiGram in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in OrganiGram by 93,062.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 29,780 shares in the last quarter. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

