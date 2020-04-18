OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Stock Rating Lowered by CIBC

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) was downgraded by CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $2.75 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $5.00. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 72.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of OrganiGram from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of OrganiGram from $5.80 to $5.60 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.82.

NASDAQ:OGI traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $1.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,186,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,662,234. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.57. OrganiGram has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $8.44.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $27.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.07 million. OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 45.14% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that OrganiGram will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGI. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in OrganiGram during the fourth quarter worth about $1,889,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in OrganiGram in the fourth quarter worth about $736,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in OrganiGram by 1,304.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 206,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 192,209 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in OrganiGram by 934.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 103,738 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in OrganiGram in the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

