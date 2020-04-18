ORION OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:ORINY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ORION OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:ORINY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $21.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Orion Oyj is a pharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals, active pharmaceutical ingredients and diagnostic tests. The company’s core therapy consists of central nervous system disorders, oncology and respiratory. Its product pipeline includes inhaled Easyhaler(R) pulmonary drugs. Orion Oyj is headquartered in Espoo, Finland. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:ORINY remained flat at $$18.65 on Friday. 272 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14. ORION OYJ/ADR has a 52 week low of $18.65 and a 52 week high of $20.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.80 and a 200 day moving average of $20.27. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.59.

ORION OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:ORINY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $303.95 million for the quarter. ORION OYJ/ADR had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 29.17%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ORION OYJ/ADR will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orion Oyj engages in the development and manufacture of pharmaceuticals, active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), and diagnostic tests worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceuticals segment develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceuticals and APIs.

