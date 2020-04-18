Over The Wire (ASX:OTW) Trading Down 2%

Over The Wire Holdings Ltd (ASX:OTW)’s stock price fell 2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as A$2.99 ($2.12) and last traded at A$3.00 ($2.13), 15,625 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$3.06 ($2.17).

The stock has a market cap of $154.92 million and a PE ratio of 16.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.80, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of A$2.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$4.10.

Get Over The Wire alerts:

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th were paid a $0.015 dividend. This is a positive change from Over The Wire’s previous Interim dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 0.47%. Over The Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.35%.

In other Over The Wire news, insider John Puttick acquired 12,305 shares of Over The Wire stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$3.20 ($2.27) per share, for a total transaction of A$39,363.70 ($27,917.51). Also, insider Michael Omeros purchased 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$3.30 ($2.34) per share, with a total value of A$171,392.00 ($121,554.61).

Over The Wire Company Profile (ASX:OTW)

Over the Wire Holdings Limited provides data network and Internet, voice, and data center co-location, and cloud and managed services for corporate clients in Australia and New Zealand. The company offers Internet connectivity services to enable Internet services, video conferencing, Software as a Service applications, and online collaboration for various businesses.

Featured Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Over The Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Over The Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.