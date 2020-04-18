Over The Wire (ASX:OTW) Trading Down 2%

Over The Wire Holdings Ltd (ASX:OTW)’s stock price fell 2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as A$2.99 ($2.12) and last traded at A$3.00 ($2.13), 15,625 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$3.06 ($2.17).
The stock has a market cap of $154.92 million and a PE ratio of 16.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.80, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of A$2.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$4.10.
The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th were paid a $0.015 dividend. This is a positive change from Over The Wire’s previous Interim dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 0.47%. Over The Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.35%.
Over The Wire Company Profile (ASX:OTW)
Over the Wire Holdings Limited provides data network and Internet, voice, and data center co-location, and cloud and managed services for corporate clients in Australia and New Zealand. The company offers Internet connectivity services to enable Internet services, video conferencing, Software as a Service applications, and online collaboration for various businesses.
Featured Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)
Receive News & Ratings for Over The Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Over The Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.