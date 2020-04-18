Patten & Patten Inc. TN Acquires 243 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,973 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 646,595 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $40,781,000 after acquiring an additional 10,328 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in CVS Health by 1.7% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 78,205 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 12,364 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 21.3% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $181,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,790 shares in the company, valued at $767,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on CVS Health from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on CVS Health from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.11.

CVS stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.36. 8,005,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,659,781. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.78. CVS Health Corp has a 1 year low of $51.72 and a 1 year high of $77.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.04 and a 200-day moving average of $67.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.94.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

