Patten & Patten Inc. TN Cuts Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,763,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $3.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.98. The company had a trading volume of 985,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,608. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.50. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $70.56 and a 1 year high of $118.98.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.