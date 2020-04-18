Patten & Patten Inc. TN Cuts Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 381,505 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,095 shares during the period. Intel accounts for approximately 2.7% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Intel were worth $20,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1,636.1% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 6,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 10,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $577,477.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,511.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $2,293,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,340,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,853 shares of company stock worth $4,327,846. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Intel from $69.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. FIX lifted their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.29.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.36. The company had a trading volume of 27,368,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,842,793. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $42.86 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The company has a market capitalization of $251.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.55.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

