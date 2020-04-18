Patten & Patten Inc. TN Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lessened its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 21,469.7% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,356,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,376,000 after buying an additional 1,350,232 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,214,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $470,883,000 after acquiring an additional 736,028 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 118.9% in the 4th quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 114,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,415,000 after acquiring an additional 723,775 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $95,896,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 465.6% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 372,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,289,000 after purchasing an additional 306,997 shares in the last quarter. 39.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $215.29. 62,615,127 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,743,648. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $164.93 and a 12-month high of $237.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $194.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

