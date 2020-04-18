Patten & Patten Inc. TN Decreases Holdings in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lowered its holdings in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Linde were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LIN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,882,740,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Linde by 535.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,917,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $410,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,051 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,160,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $246,781,000 after purchasing an additional 467,156 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $79,115,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Linde by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 792,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $169,236,000 after buying an additional 350,504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LIN traded up $5.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $188.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,605,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,735,920. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Linde PLC has a 52-week low of $146.71 and a 52-week high of $227.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.41.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. Linde had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.963 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88.

In other Linde news, CEO Stephen F. Angel bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $173.13 per share, for a total transaction of $519,390.00. Also, VP Christian Bruch sold 336 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total value of $54,764.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,629 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,420.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,538. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LIN shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Linde from $235.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Linde from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Linde from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Linde from $230.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.47.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

