Patten & Patten Inc. TN Decreases Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN trimmed its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $3,338,757,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,252,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376,626 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 12,360.9% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,598,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,860 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,454,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,733,332,000 after buying an additional 1,585,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,735,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,674,000 after buying an additional 1,231,124 shares in the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $379,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $4,720,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,191 shares in the company, valued at $7,600,919.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,682 shares of company stock worth $12,441,819. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $3.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.69. 15,897,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,395,282. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $128.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.93%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.38.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

