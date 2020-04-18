Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $14.94 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 512,523 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,799 shares during the period. AT&T comprises about 2.0% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in AT&T were worth $14,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 0.4% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 405,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth about $341,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 8.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,968,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,353,000 after purchasing an additional 676,744 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 343,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in AT&T by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 482,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,245,000 after purchasing an additional 64,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:T traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.23. The company had a trading volume of 34,635,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,554,676. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.14 and a 200 day moving average of $36.73. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $224.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.76.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. AT&T’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on T. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.98.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

