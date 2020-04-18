Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $433,000 Stock Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,901 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Boeing were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 316.7% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its stake in Boeing by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 123 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BA stock traded up $19.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $154.00. The company had a trading volume of 52,268,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,888,113. The firm has a market cap of $82.21 billion, a PE ratio of -128.33 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $179.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $304.13. Boeing Co has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.48 earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down from $350.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Bank of America cut their target price on Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Longbow Research started coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.84.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

