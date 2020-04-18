Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $6.73 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,149,344,000 after buying an additional 890,014 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,458,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,219,000 after purchasing an additional 474,091 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $1,985,537,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,157,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,209,000 after acquiring an additional 272,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,537,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,480,000 after purchasing an additional 56,541 shares in the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.55. The stock had a trading volume of 4,866,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,388,953. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The firm had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.08%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $132.00 in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Cfra upgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.73.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

