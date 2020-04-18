Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $609,000 Stock Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN reduced its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 8.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,299 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,130 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,819 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 12,151 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,444 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $124.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cfra downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Citrix Systems to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.42.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $150.41. 2,113,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,345,131. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.28 and a 12-month high of $151.53. The firm has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 84.34% and a net margin of 22.65%. The business had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

In related news, COO Mark J. Schmitz sold 6,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total transaction of $843,708.85. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 51,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,490,116.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rotterdam Jeroen Van sold 8,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total transaction of $1,190,895.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,089,991.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,453 shares of company stock worth $8,931,310. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

