Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $7.44 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN decreased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 168,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,325 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $7,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth $27,000. Price Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 660,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 12,923 shares during the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 12,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $752,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,595 shares in the company, valued at $10,655,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 32,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,902,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,532,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,027 shares of company stock valued at $7,760,065 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.06. The company had a trading volume of 19,838,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,636,186. The Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.46. The firm has a market cap of $204.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.60.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

KO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Argus raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.85.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

