Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $883,000 Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 47.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,352 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Netflix were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $16.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $422.96. 12,600,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,565,410. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $360.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $327.98. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.28 and a 12-month high of $449.52. The stock has a market cap of $185.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.77, for a total value of $20,348,976.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,348,976.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total value of $704,094.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 220,560 shares of company stock worth $79,422,333. 4.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NFLX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Netflix from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Netflix from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.45.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

