Patten & Patten Inc. TN Increases Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,540 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,928 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up about 1.2% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Comcast were worth $8,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 147.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 427.9% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Comcast from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Comcast from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Comcast from $51.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.21.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,733,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,161,574. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.00. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $169.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $37,938.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,229 shares in the company, valued at $154,569.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $7,513,073.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 893,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,101,359.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

