Patten & Patten Inc. TN Lowers Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN reduced its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 45.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 40,343 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

OXY traded up $1.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.63. 51,493,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,895,512. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $64.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.35. The firm has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.21). Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 23.18%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 217.93%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OXY. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $59.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.29.

In other news, SVP Oscar K. Brown purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.44 per share, with a total value of $137,200.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 150,710 shares in the company, valued at $4,135,482.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elisse B. Walter purchased 3,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.93 per share, for a total transaction of $123,750.94. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 38,758 shares of company stock worth $631,351. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

