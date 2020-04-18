Patten & Patten Inc. TN Purchases 10,408 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 39.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,852 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,408 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 17,298 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.6% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 54,953 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 33.3% in the first quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 9,457 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 5.7% in the first quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 35,223 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 30,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS traded up $4.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,896,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,158,129. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The stock has a market cap of $192.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.83.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

