Patten & Patten Inc. TN Purchases 2,415 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 86.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hartree Partners LP bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Benin Management CORP raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 3,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,121,000 after purchasing an additional 34,888 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 292,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,824,000 after purchasing an additional 42,002 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 10,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

GLD stock traded down $3.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $158.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,646,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,329,426. The company’s fifty day moving average is $151.65 and its 200-day moving average is $145.03. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $119.54 and a 1 year high of $164.42.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.