Patten & Patten Inc. TN Purchases 2,660 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 53.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,672 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in FedEx were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in FedEx by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,537 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in FedEx by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,458 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in FedEx by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 72.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John A. Edwardson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $111.06 per share, with a total value of $555,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 82,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,214,203.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total transaction of $2,080,416.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 201,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,214,014.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $136.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America upgraded FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.35.

NYSE:FDX traded up $5.77 on Friday, reaching $124.85. 2,460,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,162,358. The firm has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.89. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $88.69 and a 52 week high of $199.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41. FedEx had a positive return on equity of 17.05% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.75%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

