Patten & Patten Inc. TN Raises Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 7.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,045 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $1,302,925,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Union Pacific by 301.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,078,817 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,279,779,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313,937 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 17,670.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,456,353 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $13,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,530 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,839,788 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,575,525,000 after buying an additional 1,775,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,271,317 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,218,531,000 after buying an additional 1,139,795 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on UNP. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Argus raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $169.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.32.

In other Union Pacific news, Director William J. Delaney III purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 3,206 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $155.92 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,098.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 9.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:UNP traded up $5.90 on Friday, reaching $149.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,065,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,497,889. The firm has a market cap of $99.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $105.08 and a 12-month high of $188.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $143.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.24.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

