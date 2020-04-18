Patten & Patten Inc. TN Raises Stock Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up approximately 1.9% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $14,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 27,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 3.1% during the first quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 15,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 528,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,304,000 after buying an additional 35,961 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 534.7% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 21,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 45,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 12,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.45. 10,732,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,878,194. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.71. The company has a market cap of $120.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

In related news, Director Edward J. Rapp acquired 2,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.75 per share, with a total value of $263,781.25. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin bought 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.82 per share, for a total transaction of $258,075.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,533.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852 in the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Cowen lifted their price target on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.25.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

