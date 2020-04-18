Patten & Patten Inc. TN Reduces Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lowered its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 791 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of several research reports. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $187.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.00.

Shares of NYSE HON traded up $5.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $138.32. The stock had a trading volume of 4,750,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,009,672. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.87. The company has a market capitalization of $96.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.08 and a 1 year high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

