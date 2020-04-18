Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 2,860 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,860 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,496,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 50,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,341,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,847,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $3.27 on Friday, reaching $114.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,952,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,382,617. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.50. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $87.71 and a 52-week high of $130.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

