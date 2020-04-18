Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 6,343 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lessened its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,343 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 205,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,866 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 2.4% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 59,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Chevron by 0.7% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 133,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,889,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John Frank acquired 1,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,961.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX traded up $7.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.17. 16,119,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,181,438. The company has a market cap of $154.01 billion, a PE ratio of 57.73 and a beta of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $127.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (down from $150.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Chevron from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Independent Research cut shares of Chevron to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.90.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

