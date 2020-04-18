Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 984 Shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN trimmed its position in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 984 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1,047.1% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

ENB traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.40. 5,829,775 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,724,423. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.70. Enbridge Inc has a 12-month low of $22.57 and a 12-month high of $43.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). Enbridge had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $9.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ENB shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Enbridge from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 target price on shares of Enbridge and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

