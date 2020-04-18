Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Timber Creek Capital Management LLC

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Paypal makes up 1.6% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Paypal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,200,247,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,277,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,301,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307,791 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 628.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,090,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $334,315,000 after buying an additional 2,666,505 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 450.0% in the 4th quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 2,200,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $237,974,000 after buying an additional 1,800,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Paypal by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,299,160 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $465,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,796 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $3.54 on Friday, hitting $111.85. 11,031,728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,684,890. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.09. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $124.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.03, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PYPL. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Nomura dropped their price objective on Paypal from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Paypal from $137.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Guggenheim upgraded Paypal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.11.

In other Paypal news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 92,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.63, for a total transaction of $9,977,301.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,201 shares in the company, valued at $18,749,253.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $2,415,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 620,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,978,530.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 242,074 shares of company stock valued at $26,220,554 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

