PeerStream (NASDAQ:MVEN) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to Hold

Morgan Stanley cut shares of PeerStream (NASDAQ:MVEN) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on PeerStream in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on PeerStream in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded PeerStream to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

MVEN remained flat at $$0.54 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,979. PeerStream has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $1.00.

TheMaven, Inc engages in the software development, building a list of selective, invite-only channel partners, and reaching out to potential channel partners for discussion. It also develops an exclusive coalition of professionally-managed online media channels based on a company developed technology platform.

