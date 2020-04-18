PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) is Sky Investment Group LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 3.3% of Sky Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 221.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Permanens Capital L.P. grew its position in PepsiCo by 511.4% during the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PEP. Morgan Stanley upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $132.00 in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on PepsiCo to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.73.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $137.55. The company had a trading volume of 4,866,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,388,953. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $187.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.01 and a 200 day moving average of $135.43.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 69.08%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

