PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,985,537,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $282,782,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,494,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,085,000 after acquiring an additional 972,837 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,149,344,000 after acquiring an additional 890,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,086,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,437,000 after acquiring an additional 678,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $132.00 in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.73.

PEP stock traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $137.55. 4,866,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,388,953. The company has a market capitalization of $187.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $147.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.44.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.08%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Recommended Story: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.