Perigon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,591 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,048 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,591 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 1.9% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $10,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 2,042.9% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CXI Advisors bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock traded up $9.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $209.42. The stock had a trading volume of 6,647,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,712,224. The company has a market capitalization of $214.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $197.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.05. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Cfra raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.24.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

