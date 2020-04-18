Perigon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 307 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 2.0% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 7.6% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,704 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 20.5% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 564 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,504 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,563,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 28.8% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elite Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 37.9% during the first quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 33.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $19.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,283.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,943,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,557,059. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,532.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $868.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,202.58 and its 200-day moving average is $1,315.23.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 48.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total transaction of $45,241.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 242,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.65, for a total transaction of $15,411,192.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,832,921 shares of company stock worth $120,023,345 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOG. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cleveland Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Alphabet from $1,735.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,566.57.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

