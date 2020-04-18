Perigon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 6,326 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 63.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,326 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its holdings in Pfizer by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 54,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. McAdam LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Pfizer by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 51,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 11,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $148,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 312,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Standpoint Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.03.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.91. 22,827,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,657,468. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

