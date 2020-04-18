Perigon Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAT. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 143.1% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $81,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CAT stock traded up $4.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.30. 4,056,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,393,299. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.40 and its 200-day moving average is $132.99. The company has a market cap of $62.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.50 and a fifty-two week high of $150.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

Several research analysts recently commented on CAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America lowered Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.26.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

