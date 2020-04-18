Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys 21,253 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 65.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,863 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,253 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 45,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 6,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 10,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

T has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.98.

NYSE T traded up $1.07 on Friday, reaching $31.23. 34,479,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,841,576. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $216.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.76. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.