Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys 612 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 612 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 152,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,623,000 after purchasing an additional 8,950 shares in the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 54.4% during the first quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 53,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,481,000 after buying an additional 18,959 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 180.2% during the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 29,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 18,897 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $949,000. Finally, Managed Account Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 103.3% in the first quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 27,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 14,096 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $4.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $124.90. 1,536,433 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,567,678. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $95.51 and a 52-week high of $170.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.50 and a 200-day moving average of $152.50.

